Discontinued
AJ4000/05
Charge your mobile while sleeping
Start your day recharged with this clock radio. It charges your mobile phone and USB device at the same time, so you never run out of juice. The alarm can be set to go off with radio or a buzzer, while dual alarm gives you two wake up times
Dual USB port for charging
FM, Analogue tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
It is common to have more than one USB device at home these days. Devices like cameras, gaming devices, mobile phones and portable music players are commonly charged via USB. If needs be, you can use a converter with micro and mini USB connectors, so that even more of your gadgets can be charged via the second USB hub on the radio.
Wake up recharged with a fully charged phone. This Philips clock radio comes with a built-in micro USB cable that is attached to the back. It gives you access to a charger that is always there. There are no additional attachments to make, no cables to lose. Now you can keep your phone next to you while you sleep and charge it at the same time. Clearly, Philips understands you.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power