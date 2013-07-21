Discontinued
AJ7260D/12
Wake up to great music
Play and charge all your iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning or 30-pin connector, and get rich and clear sound. This chic dual dock alarm clock radio features an extra USB port that allow you to charge three devices at once and wakes you in time
DualDock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
USB port for charging
FM, dual alarm
8W
This system has 8W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.