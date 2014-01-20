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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJT3300/12

Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

Start your day fully charged with AJT3300. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the by-packed interchangeable cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone / Android, while you sleep

See all benefits

Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

  • Bluetooth®

  • Universal charging

  • Dual alarm

  • FM, Digital tuning

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Audio-in for portable music playback

Audio-in for portable music playback

The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

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