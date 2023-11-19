Home audio
All series
docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Discontinued
Support
AS141/05
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity
All (5)
Can I stream music via Philips dock if my phone is not docked?
Can I receive SMS and notifications while my phone is docked?
Can I use my Philips dock speaker with other devices?
How do I get the DockStudio App for my Philips station?
How to clean my Philips device?
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