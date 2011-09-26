Discontinued
AS351/05
Free your music and charge your Android phone
This docking speaker delivers superb sound in great style. Dock your Android powered phone to play and charge, or charge a second device via USB. The speaker comes with Songbird for easy synchronization of music between your phone and PC.
for Android
The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.
Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.