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PhilipsUnder-the-sink water purifier

AUT4030R600/90

Small size, great ability

The new Philips UTS system AUT4030R600 with compact and slim design, equipped with powerful 4-stage filtration system, and update faucet with dual filtration modes, you can enjoy filtered water and purified water easily within seconds.

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Enjoy amazing convenience with this compact design

Small size, great ability

  • Reverse osmosis filtration

  • 600 GPD membrane

  • Ambient

Deep reverse osmosis filtration down to 0.0001 microns

Deep reverse osmosis filtration can effectively reduce a wide range of contaminants down to 0.0001 micron, such as chlorine, heavy metals, pesticides, bacteria, and even viruses*. It also reduces water hardness.

Water taste refined by the high-quality activated carbon

The activated carbon filter is made of high-quality natural coconut shell, which refines the taste of purified water.

Dual filtration modes meet your various demand better

The system comes with two filtration modes: the RO purifcation mode provides pure-tasting drinking water, while the sediment filtration mode retains minerals in the water and is great for washing or cleaning use without generating drain water.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

  2. Based on filling up a glass of 150ml.