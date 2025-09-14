AUT617
Advanced filter for superior performance
This composite filter removes impurities and chlorine through multi-stage filtration, and adds proper beneficial minerals to purified water for a natural spring water taste. One filter handles both filtration and remineralization.
Powered by the high-quality coconut shell activated carbon block, which has effective absorption of chlorine and impairing substances with 0.5 Î¼m pore size.
Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.