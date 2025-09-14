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  • Advanced filter for superior performance
  • Advanced filter for superior performance

PhilipsUnder-the-sink composite filter

AUT617

Advanced filter for superior performance

This composite filter removes impurities and chlorine through multi-stage filtration, and adds proper beneficial minerals to purified water for a natural spring water taste. One filter handles both filtration and remineralization.

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Advanced filter for superior performance

Crisp and pure tasting water straight from the fridge

Powered by the high-quality coconut shell activated carbon block, which has effective absorption of chlorine and impairing substances with 0.5 Î¼m pore size.

Adds minerals back into the water to enhance the taste

Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.

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