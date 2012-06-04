Quick and easy set-up

Anyone can set up the Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi Speakers – you don’t have to be a tech expert to go from box to wow in just 5 minutes. We want you to start enjoying your Fidelio Speakers as soon as possible, which is why we’ve gone through great effort to ensure that you will be able to set up in just a few simple steps. In fact, you’ll even have friendly and clear guidance from Fidelio’s system.