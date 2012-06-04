Discontinued
AW9000/10
All your music in high fidelity sound. Wirelessly.
Get your music wirelessly, in high fidelity sound with the Philips Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi speakers. Stream music effortlessly with 6 Hi-Fi drivers to deliver powerful sound and ultimate stereo imaging.
High fidelity stereo sound
100W, 6 Hi-Fi drivers
Digital & Analog-in
Digital and analog audio inputs allow for a range of options alongside the wireless streaming option. Connect a TV, blu-ray player, game console or another media player and enjoy them in high-fidelity sound from your Philips speakers
Anyone can set up the Fidelio Wireless Hi-Fi Speakers – you don’t have to be a tech expert to go from box to wow in just 5 minutes. We want you to start enjoying your Fidelio Speakers as soon as possible, which is why we’ve gone through great effort to ensure that you will be able to set up in just a few simple steps. In fact, you’ll even have friendly and clear guidance from Fidelio’s system.
The speaker feature specially-angled professional grade Hi-Fi drivers, designed to produce the most extensive and immersive soundstage possible. The positioning of the drivers offers unparalleled, dynamic sound quality regardless of where you are in the room. The unique design also allows the speakers to fit unobtrusively into the interior design.
Napster is available only in Germany and the United Kingdom.