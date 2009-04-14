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  • Front product photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1880/12

Enjoy cool sounds in style

The Philips CD soundmachine will free your favorite digital tunes from your portable music player and let you enjoy them all in powerful sound - anytime, anywhere. Features USB Direct and 1-touch MP3 digital recording - no PC required.

See all benefits

Enjoy cool sounds in style

  • 5W

  • CD ripping

  • Digital tuning

CD ripping for one-touch MP3 digital recording

CD ripping for one-touch MP3 digital recording

Simply plug in your USB mass storage device to the USB port on Philips audio system and start recording your favorite music from CDs to your USB device or MP3 player - with one touch operation and no computer needed.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

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