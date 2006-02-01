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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ5140/98

VCD/MP3-CD soundmachine

With Philips CD soundmachine, you can playback your favorite VCD movies, MP3-CD, cassette tape or enjoy your favorite radio stations through the two powerful stereo speakers.

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VCD/MP3-CD soundmachine

  • VCD

  • MP3-CD

  • Tape

VCD2.0 playback

MP3-CD playback means MP3 plays like a normal audio CD.

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Technical Specifications

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