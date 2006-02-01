Discontinued
AZ5140/98
VCD/MP3-CD soundmachine
With Philips CD soundmachine, you can playback your favorite VCD movies, MP3-CD, cassette tape or enjoy your favorite radio stations through the two powerful stereo speakers.
VCD
MP3-CD
Tape
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner