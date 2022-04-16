BHH777/03 Easy Natural Curler
Discontinued
Support
BHH777/03
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User Manual
Quick Start Guide
All (5)
Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell