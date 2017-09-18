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Discontinued

Micro music system

BTB4800/12

Retro looks. Modern sounds.

Retro style and modern performance meet in this beautiful micro system. The classic wooden cabinet, brushed aluminum volume dial, and high-gloss display make this an eye-catching centerpiece. Wherever you love to relax.

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Retro looks. Modern sounds.

  • Bluetooth®

  • DAB+

CD player. DAB+/FM digital radio

This stylish integrated micro system lets you stream playlists and more. Or you can dust off the classics in your CD collection thanks to a CD player that also plays MP3 CDs and recorded CDs. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite DAB+ or FM stations.

Bluetooth wireless music streaming

Weight 4.78 kg

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