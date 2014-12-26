Discontinued
BTM5120/12
Relax with great music
The Philips micro music system with Multi-device Bluetooth® streaming, MP3 playback through USB Direct and audio-in for other systems are all supported. Powerful speakers with basspipes upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience.
100W
Bluetooth®
with MULTIPAIR
CD, MP3-CD, USB Direct, FM
Wireless Bluetooth® sound transmission is increasingly common in the world of sound systems, but most Bluetooth® compatible systems allow just one device to connect at a time. Multi-device pairing lets you pair up to three devices and switch between them instantly.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.