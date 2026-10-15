In-car audio
All series
CarStudio Car audio system
Discontinued
Support
CE132/00
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Localized commercial leaflet - English
EU Declaration of conformity - English
All (2)
What types of SD cards does my Philips system support?
Does my Philips player support SDHC card?
Preset stations from my Philips car system are deleted
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
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