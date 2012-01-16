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Discontinued

Car audio video system

CED780/98

Experience live music with video in car

Philips CED780 features a 17.8 cm/7" full color display for video & photo playback is for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies & music from multiple sources and never miss a call, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music with video in car

  • 17.8 cm (7") WVGA touch screen

  • Bluetooth

FullSound to bring your MP3 music to life

FullSound to bring your MP3 music to life

Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience truly immersive music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor. The result is fuller bass with more depth & impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

USB Direct and SDHC card slots for MP3/WMA playback

USB Direct and SDHC card slots for MP3/WMA playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment

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