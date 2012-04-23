Discontinued
CEM2100/98
Experience live music in car
Philips CEM2100 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from CD, USB & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.
CD
USB
Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.