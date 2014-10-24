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Discontinued

CarStudioCar audio system

CEM2220BT/98

Experience live music in car

Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM2220BT. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music in car

  • Bluetooth

  • USB

  • CD

Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

High contrast LCD

Technical Specifications

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