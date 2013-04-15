Discontinued
CEM2250/98
Experience live music in car
Enjoy music from your iPhone/iPod, CD or USB devices out loud with the Philips car audio system. Treat your ear to powerful bass with MAX Sound.
For iPod & iPhone
USB
CD
Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.