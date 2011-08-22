Built-in navigation system for easy driving

The Philips CarStudio In-car infotainment system is already equipped with navigation hardware which has been designed to work perfectly with multimedia sub-system for faster response and intelligence. The built-in navigation system can mute or lower the volume of the music/radio automatically when it is articulating navigating directions. Simply insert the map card and you will be able to activate the navigation engine to enable you to drive to your destination with ease.