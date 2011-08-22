Discontinued
CID2780/00
Super clear display for video and navigation
Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID2780. Featuring a 15.7cm/6.2" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system, Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable
The Philips CarStudio In-car infotainment system is already equipped with navigation hardware which has been designed to work perfectly with multimedia sub-system for faster response and intelligence. The built-in navigation system can mute or lower the volume of the music/radio automatically when it is articulating navigating directions. Simply insert the map card and you will be able to activate the navigation engine to enable you to drive to your destination with ease.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.