Car entertainment system

CID2780/98
    Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID2780. Featuring a 15.7cm/6.2" full color display with touch panel, pre-installed China road map, Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable

    Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID2780. Featuring a 15.7cm/6.2" full color display with touch panel, pre-installed China road map, Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

      The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Diagonal screen size
        6.2"
        Aspect ratio
        Widescreen
        Key illumination
        White
        Diffused light in disc slot
        variable colors (32K)

      • Playback media

        Disc
        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD, CD-R, CD-RW, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, WMA
        SD/SDHC card
        Yes
        USB flash drive
        Yes
        AV-IN
        for portable audio/video playback devices

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD+RW
        • Video CD
        • SVCD
        • Picture CD
        • DivX
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Chapter repeat
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • PBC
        • Repeat
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Still Picture
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        USB Direct Playback
        • JPEG
        • DivX
        • MPEG4 (Simple profile)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • Program Type
        • News & Traffic
        • Auto-frequency
        • Station Information
        • Radio Text
        • News
        • RDS Clock Set

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        11-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Sound Enhancement
        • FullSound
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Music zone
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels
        Output power (RMS)
        24Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        CVBS Video (RCA) 1x
        Video Output - Analog
        Composite video out
        Preamp output
        • 2 pairs RCA(L/R)
        • (4V)
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        With gain control
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth version
        2.1
        Steering wheel remote control
        (third party adaptor required)
        Navigation ready
        (optional GPS kit required)

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        User Manual
        • Brazilian Portuguese
        • English
        • Spanish
        Quick start guide
        Brazilian Portuguese, English, Spanish

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        245  mm
        Product height
        116  mm
        Product width
        188  mm
        Chassis
        2 Din

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano
        • iPod touch

