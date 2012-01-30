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Discontinued

Car infotainment system

CID3287/00

Super clear display for video and navigation

Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system. Featuring a 17.8 cm/7" full color display with touch panel, a pre-installed China road map and Bluetooth® for calls and music streaming, the long road ahead just got more enjoyable.

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with a high resolution LCD

Super clear display for video and navigation

Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China

Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China.

Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

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