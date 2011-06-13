Discontinued
CID3610/00
Super clear display for video and navigation
Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID2680. Featuring a 16.5cm/6.5" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.
6.5" touch screen
navigation
Bluetooth
The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.