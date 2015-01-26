Discontinued
CID3630/00
Super clear display for video and navigation
Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system. Featuring a 20.3 cm/8" full color display with touch panel, a pre-installed China road map and Bluetooth® for calls and music streaming, the long road ahead just got more enjoyable.
Designed for Honda Civic
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.