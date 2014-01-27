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Discontinued

Car entertainment system

CID3681/00

Super clear display for video and navigation

Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3681. Featuring a 17.8 cm (7") color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls and music streaming, the long road ahead just got more enjoyable

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with a high resolution LCD

Super clear display for video and navigation

Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China

Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China.

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