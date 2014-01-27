Discontinued
CID3681/00
Super clear display for video and navigation
Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3681. Featuring a 17.8 cm (7") color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls and music streaming, the long road ahead just got more enjoyable
The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.
Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China.