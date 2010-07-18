Discontinued
CID3687/00
Super clear display for video and navigation
Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3687. Featuring a 20.3 cm/8" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable.
Designed for Toyota Highlander
20.3cm/8"
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.