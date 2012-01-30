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Discontinued

Car entertainment system

CSP550/98

Your mobile music theater

Play your music loud without distortion with the 13cm Philips Car component speaker system CSP550. With peak music power at 210W and an external crossover network to restore high fidelity details, music is presented with clean sound.

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with superb sound performance

Your mobile music theater

Swivel tweeter to optimize high-frequency response

High-frequency sounds are directional. If the tweeter is not pointed in the right direction in your car, you may miss out on having the best sound possible. The tweeters inside these Philips car speakers are able to swivel, allowing you to adjust their direction up to 90 degrees and directing the best sound right to your ears regardless of where they are installed in your car.

Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.

Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions

Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.

Technical Specifications

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