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Discontinued

Car coaxial speaker

CSP650/00

Your mobile music theater

Play your music loud without distortion with the 16.5cm Philips Car component speaker system CSP650. With peak music power at 240W and an external crossover network to restore high fidelity details, music is presented with clean sound.

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with superb sound performance

Your mobile music theater

  • 16.5 cm (6.5")

  • 2-way

  • 240W Peak

Fiber-composite cone delivers sound with lowest distortion

Fiber-composite cone delivers sound with lowest distortion

Swivel tweeter to optimize high-frequency response

High-frequency sounds are directional. If the tweeter is not pointed in the right direction in your car, you may miss out on having the best sound possible. The tweeters inside these Philips car speakers are able to swivel, allowing you to adjust their direction up to 90 degrees and directing the best sound right to your ears regardless of where they are installed in your car.

External crossover network precisely restores original sound

Technical Specifications

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