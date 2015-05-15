Surround on Demand - detachable wireless surround speakers

Submerge your listening senses in superb surround sound whenever you want it. Simply detach the wireless surround speakers from the left and right main speaker units and place them at the rear of the room to get multichannel surround sound experience with your games and movies. When the action is over, reattach the speakers for music and TV shows. Using proprietary wireless audio technology with surround speakers that operate on a unique frequency, there is no network interference. The result is a completely wireless surround system with lossless audio quality for music and movies.