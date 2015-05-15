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Discontinued

Wireless surround cinema speakers

CSS5235Y/12

Stereo to surround sound in seconds

Bring the cinema home with the Philips wireless surround cinema speakers CSS5235Y, a stereo speaker set that transforms into a surround sound system in seconds. Enjoy incredible sound and built-in Bluetooth music streaming effortlessly.

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with wireless detachable speakers

Stereo to surround sound in seconds

  • 4.1 CH wireless surround sound

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

  • HDMI ARC

Wireless subwoofer for clutter free placement

Premium soft dome tweeters for Crystal Clear Sound

Premium soft dome tweeters for Crystal Clear Sound

With Philips' Crystal Clear Sound, you will now be able to discern and appreciate every sound detail, the way it's meant to be heard and as the artist or director intended! Crystal Clear Sound reproduces the sound source - whether it's an action movie, a musical or a live performance - faithfully, precisely and without any distortion. Philips home theaters with Crystal Clear Sound keep audio processing to a minimum, preserving the purity of the original audio content. The result is greater sonic accuracy delivered to your ears.

Surround on Demand - detachable wireless surround speakers

Surround on Demand - detachable wireless surround speakers

Submerge your listening senses in superb surround sound whenever you want it. Simply detach the wireless surround speakers from the left and right main speaker units and place them at the rear of the room to get multichannel surround sound experience with your games and movies. When the action is over, reattach the speakers for music and TV shows. Using proprietary wireless audio technology with surround speakers that operate on a unique frequency, there is no network interference. The result is a completely wireless surround system with lossless audio quality for music and movies.

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