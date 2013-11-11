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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCB2270/10

Sound system that fits your home

Play & charge all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with DualDock via Lightning & 30pins connectors and offer DAB+.The music system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus-it looks great in any home, with 2 in 1 table stand for flexible placment

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Obsessed with sound

Sound system that fits your home

  • DualDock for iPod/iPhone

  • Desktop or wall-mount option

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM

  • 20W max

DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.

20W RMS maximum output power

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

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