Discontinued
DCB852/10
The allure of sound
Get into style with this Philips Micro Hi-Fi sound system. Enjoy clear and interference-free DAB+ radio, with full control via the free DigitalRadio app and rich visuals via RadioVIS. Play CDs and portable devices via USB or MP3-Link.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Tune in to radio extras with RadioVIS – a powerful feature provided by RadioDNS, an organization that links DAB stations with the Internet. With RadioVIS, radio becomes a richer experience with real time Internet content. It specifies how web information is added to radio function, giving you DAB broadcasts accompanied by vivid slideshows of news, traffic updates, commercials and more, deepening the information radio stations provide. To enjoy RadioVis, simply go to the Apple App Store to download the free Philips DigitalRadio app. The app also hands you full control of all DAB+ and FM radio.
Music with Digital Right Management not supported.