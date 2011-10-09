Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital lets you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues. You will get the same great Dolby Digital audio quality no matter what you are watching - a DVD or Blu-ray disc, TV or downloaded content. Best of all, you can be confident that you will hear the audio exactly as it was intended, because Dolby Digital is also used to create the soundtracks for movies and games. Dolby Digital delivers premium surround sound experiences in the cinema and your home.