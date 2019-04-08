Discontinued
DDL111LAGGB/97
Wonderful life starts from Alpha
With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and C-grade lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open.
Intuitive push-pull use
System wake-up by manual touch
Auto Locking Function
Philips Alpha-5HB employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.
Lock cylinder is the key component that controls the opening of the lock and is compared to the heart of a lock. C grade lock cylinder employs multiple antitheft technologies with unique design of the pin tumbler and vane structure, and is able to give high performance on preventing technical lockpicking.
In dual verification mode, you can use a combination of any two access methods among fingerprint, PIN code and key tag to ensure double-layer security for your home.
May be less depending on the actual usage.
Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.