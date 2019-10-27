Discontinued
DDL192LAGCB/97
Only one step to lock or unlock
Everything starts here: The convenience brought by one-touch unlock and auto lock; Solid security ensured by dual verification and Bluetooth unlock; Sense of sci&tech presented by ergonomic design and streamlined body.
Intuitive push-pull use
System wake-up by manual touch
Auto Locking Function
The upgraded full automatic mortise makes it possible for instant unlocking right after a successful verification. Once you are recognized, you can directly push or pull the handle to open the door, which greatly simplifies the use of your door lock and brings you a fast and convenient in and out experience.
The push-pull smart door lock employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.
The fingerprint sensor is integrated in the push-pull handle so that when you hold the handle, your finger will naturally fall on the snesor. You can simply reach out and intuitively touch the sensor, then push to open after a successful fingerprint verification. The one-step unlocking feature will definately bring you a fast and convenient door opening experience.
Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.
May be less depending on the actual usage.