Designed for outdoor environments, DDL505-5HBS-H delivers enhanced dust and water resistance. Tested to operate reliably at 70°C* for 8 hours, it withstands sun, rain, and extreme weather, protecting your home in all conditions.
DDL505-5HBS-H is tested at -25°C and 70°C for 8 hours each, validating reliable operation under extreme temperatures. It withstands heat, cold, and significant temperature variations to provide dependable protection for your home entrance.
Reliable protection for outdoor environments
DDL505-5HBS-H has passed IP55* protection testing, delivering reliable dust and water resistance. It effectively prevents dust ingress and withstands water jets from all directions, enabling reliable outdoor use and stable operation under harsh weather conditions.
Stay informed about your doorstep while away
The DDL505-5HBS-H works with the Home Access App, allowing you to connect to the network via a gateway. You can easily check lock operation records, doorbell notifications, and entry logs on the app anytime. Anomaly alerts will be sent as pop-up notifications, keeping you informed about your doorstep's status and providing peace of mind.
Tailored to meet all visitor entry needs
After connecting to the gateway and binding the app, the DDL505-5HBS-H easily meets the entry needs of different visitors. You can create various temporary PIN codes, including one-time codes* valid for 6 hours, recurring codes*, or time-limited codes*. Grant your guests convenient and secure access remotely with temporary PIN codes.
Automatic locking upon door closed
Equipped with Hall sensor technology, the DDL505-5HBS-H automatically engages the lock when the door is closed in auto-lock mode. The deadbolt extends instantly, ensuring secure locking every time you leave.
Say goodbye to the security concerns
The DDL505-5HBS-H features multiple alert functions, including tamper alerts, system lockout, and low-battery notifications. When an abnormal event is detected, an alert is instantly sent to the app, helping you stay informed and keep your home secure.
70°C: internal testing shows that the device can remain powered on in a 70°C environment for 8 hours and continue to operate normally.
Sliding door version: the latch shape of the sliding door version may differ from that shown in the product images. Please refer to the actual mortise and latch configuration of the product in use.
IP55: IP ratings define enclosure protection levels. The first “5” indicates dust protection, meaning limited dust ingress will not affect normal operation. The second “5” indicates protection against water jets, ensuring normal operation during continuous low-pressure water spraying for at least 3 minutes.
App: DDL505-5HBS-H works with Home Access App.
Access control PIN: a general term for various temporary PIN solutions, including one-time codes, recurring codes, and time-limited codes.
One-time codes: a maximum of 10 unique time-limited one-time codes can be generated within 1 hour.
Recurring codes: codes that can be reused at specific times each week.
Time-limited codes: codes set to be valid within a specific duration.
6 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.