Discontinued
DLC1510AW/97
3 m USB A toType C cable
Charge and connect your phone with this USB-C cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
Sync and Charge
3 m/10 ft
White
Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.