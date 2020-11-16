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Discontinued

USB-C to Lightning cable

DLC3104L/00

USB-C to Lightning cable

Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. and works with your existing USB-C wall or auto charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

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USB-C to Lightning cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 1,2 m

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

USB type C connector for high speed charging

USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices

A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable

A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable

Technical Specifications

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