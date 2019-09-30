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Discontinued

USB-C to Lightning cable

DLC5545V/97

1 m USB-C to iPhone Lightning cable

Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected. and works with your existing USB wall or auto charger Max 3A output. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

See all benefits

1 m USB-C to iPhone Lightning cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 1 meter / 3.2 feet

A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 182.9 kB
  • 6 December 2023