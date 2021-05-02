ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP3710FB/97

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 20,000 mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.

See all benefits

With fast charging 22.5 W output

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 20,000 mAh

  • Li polymer battery

  • USB A and Type-C charging port

  • Black

Fast charging: delivers more power for faster charging

Don't wait around for your device to charge! This charger's power output ensures that your device is fully charged in less time than with standard, lower-powered chargers.

LED power indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

USB-C port for the latest mobile devices

USB-C is the latest charging connector now adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips