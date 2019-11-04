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        Discontinued

        USB wall charger

        DLP4317CW/97

        Wall charger USB A & Type-C port

        Charge your latest devices from this Type-C port to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. 3A output.

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        Maximum 18W Power Delivery

        Wall charger USB A & Type-C port

        • Dual USB

        • USB A and Type-C charging port

        • QC 3.0 and PD

        • White

        2.1A full speed charge 2 cell phone or 1 tablet at same time

        5V/2.1 A fast charging to charge 2 cell phone in full speed or 1 tablet in full speed

        1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneously

        1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneosly. USB-A port works most of USB-charged devices while USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

        Quick Charge technology to optimize charging speed

        Quick Charge technology to charge your devices faster by optimizing the charging current and voltage.

        Technical Specifications

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