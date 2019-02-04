Discontinued
DLP5206YL/97
Recharge multiple times on the go
Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for up to more than 1 full charge. LED can use as flash light, Small and portable, ideal in pocket.
The power LED light appears with the push of a button to let you know the power status of your battery pack at a glance.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.