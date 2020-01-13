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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP6645CV/97

Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity

Large capacity 10,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery. Micro and Type-C input , Double USB-A and USB-C output. with 5W /7.5W /10W wireless charging.

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With Wireless charging

Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity

  • 10,000 mAh

  • 3 USB charging ports

  • Qi wireless charging

  • Blue

5V/2.4A fast charging

Fast charging: delivers more power for a faster charge

Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

Technical Specifications

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