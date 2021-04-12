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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP6715NW/69

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.

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With USB and Type-C output port.

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • USB A and Type-C charging port

  • White

Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

This portable power source provides enough extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when travelling so you have backup power whenever you need it.

USB-C port for the latest mobile devices

USB-C is the latest charging connector now adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

LED power indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Technical Specifications

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