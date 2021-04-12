Discontinued
DLP6715NW/69
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
10,000 mAh
USB A and Type-C charging port
White
This portable power source provides enough extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when travelling so you have backup power whenever you need it.
USB-C is the latest charging connector now adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.