Discontinued
DLP7693KB/97
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10,000 mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
10,000 mAh
Li polymer battery
USB A and Type-C charging port
Black
Don't wait around for your device to charge! This charger's power output ensures that your device is fully charged in less time than with standard, lower-powered chargers.
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
USB-C is the latest charging connector now adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.