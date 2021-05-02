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        Discontinued

        USB power bank

        DLP9359NB/97

        Slim and powerful power bank

        Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximize the power to charge your latest device. The qi wireless charge your qi enable devices without cable.

        See all benefits

        with 10W wireless charging

        Slim and powerful power bank

        • 10,000 mAh

        • QC 3.0 and PD

        • with wireless charge

        LED power indicator light

        The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

        Fast charging: delivers more power for faster charging

        Don't wait around for your device to charge! This charger's power output ensures that your device is fully charged in less time than with standard, lower-powered chargers.

        Qi wireless technology

        Qi wireless charging technology is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply place the devices on this pad to enjoy an effortless charging experience.

        Technical Specifications

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