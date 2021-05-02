Discontinued
DLP9790HB/97
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 30,000 mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
30000mAh
Li polymer battery
USB A and Type-C charging port
Black
Don't wait around for your device to charge! This charger's power output ensures that your device is fully charged in less time than with standard, lower-powered chargers.
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
USB-C is the latest charging connector now adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.