Discontinued
DS3205/98
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
10W, Battery or AC operated
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.