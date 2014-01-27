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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS3205/98

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

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Sound that fits your home

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • 10W, Battery or AC operated

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Audio-in for easy portable music playback

Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

360-degree design for gorgeous look from any angle

Compact design for any space, any lifestyle

Technical Specifications

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