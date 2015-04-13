Discontinued
DS6800W/10
Feel the emotions of a live performance
Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound delivered through SoundSphere speaker technology. Connect these elegant speakers directly to PC to enjoy the stunning sound of your multimedia content.
Aluminium
50W
This speaker comes with a USB port, allowing you to conveniently charge your device. Simply connect your device with its USB cable to the back of the speaker.
Bask in the glory and energy of music as SoundSphere gives you each note as the artist intended. Delivering clear and natural audio, SoundSphere creates a sound impression that is deeper and wider. The result is life-like audio that will make you believe the artists are performing before you. Each SoundSphere speaker features a tweeter that hangs above the speaker box. The tweeter is able to emit sound more clearly and in all directions. Precise audio crossover engineering and careful positioning of the woofer to embrace the tweeter ensures minimized interference and even more natural sound.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.