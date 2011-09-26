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Discontinued

Philips FidelioDS6800W SoundSphere mini wireless speakers

DS6800W/37

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SoundSphere for natural, deeper and wider sound impression

SoundSphere for natural, deeper and wider sound impression

Bask in the glory and energy of music as SoundSphere gives you each note as the artist intended. Delivering clear and natural audio, SoundSphere creates a sound impression that is deeper and wider. The result is life-like audio that will make you believe the artists are performing before you. Each SoundSphere speaker features a tweeter that hangs above the speaker box. The tweeter is able to emit sound more clearly and in all directions. Precise audio crossover engineering and careful positioning of the woofer to embrace the tweeter ensures minimized interference and even more natural sound.

FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

Philips' proprietary FullSound technology uses latest-generation Digital Signal Processing to faithfully enhance music rendering. Music content is dynamically analyzed and optimized to let you experience music with great detail and warmth.

Bass-reflex design for deep, tight bass reproduction

Bass-reflex design for deep, tight bass reproduction

Bass-reflex acoustic load uses a bass pipe tuned to the acoustic volume of the speaker box, in order to reproduce deep bass from compact enclosures. The carefully designed profiled bass-pipe helps air flow and allows for deep and impactful bass, even at loud volumes while minimizing air turbulence that may cause distortion.

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