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Discontinued

DVD micro music system

DTD3190/98

Relax with great music and movie

Enrich music and movies, with this Philips DVD micro music system, even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, set your music free with details and the powerful bass of wOOx technology.

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Obsessed with sound

Relax with great music and movie

  • Bluetooth®

  • with Lightning connector

  • DVD, DivX HDMI ARC

  • 150W max, Bass radiator

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

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