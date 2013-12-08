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Discontinued

Philips Fideliodocking sound system

DTM9030/10

The towering art of wireless sound

Be immersed in high-fidelity sound with the Philips Fidelio sound towers. Stream music wirelessly with Bluetooth® aptX and AAC. Play your CDs or any iPod or iPhone with Philips DualDock. Get room-filling sound with only two speakers.

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Obsessed with sound

The towering art of wireless sound

  • Bluetooth® aptX and AAC

160W RMS total output power

160W RMS total output power

RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

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